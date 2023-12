Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 is getting all the attention. The show is doing well and people love the contestants of this season. Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur are the contestants. Recently cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Vermaa entered the show as a wild card contestant. The excitement for the show has increased ever since the entry of wild card contestants has been decided. Apart from Dhanashree, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa costar, Sagar Parekh is also entering the show as a wild card. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dhanashree Verma oozes hotness on the sets; netizens compare her walk with that of Malaika Arora

Sagar Parekh all set to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Sagar's role as Samar ended in Anupamaa and now he is all set to dance. Speaking to Etimes, he confirmed his entry. He said that after his role in Anupamaa ended, he auditioned for many web shows, TV shows but nothing looked exciting. He said that there was a web series but it required him to kiss and do intimate scenes. Hence, he was not comfortable and decided to take up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 despite being a non-dancer. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Unlike Arbaaz Khan, here's why Malaika Arora is wary of remarrying; diva makes candid confession to Farah Khan

He added that there is tremendous pressure but he is ready for it. Sagar feels the love he got in Anupamaa will help him for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Sagar had replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Anupamaa. Paras had also left Anupamaa to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Vivek Dahiya on how his marriage with Divyanka Tripathi has evolved over the years, ‘You become each other’s personal diary…’ [Exclusive]

Sagar as Samar in Anupamaa

Samar's character had died in Anupamaa and post that the TRPs of the show also went down. Fans trolled the makers for taking the decision and even bashed them for spoiling Samar and Anupamaa's relationship.

Recently, producer Rajan Shahi also opened up about the low TRPs and revealed if it is because of Samar's death. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Rajan Shahi said that when makes long term shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, one has to take certain calculated risks.

Watch Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar's interview:

He confessed that they all knew that Samar's death will get backlash because they were showing this during a festive period. He said that he sticks by his decision of the death track because he is thinking about the long term process and when one makes such shows there will come a time when there will be dip.