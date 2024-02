Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has grabbed all the attention. The show is inching towards the finale and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be the winner. This season, Shoaib Ibrahim has been the most talked about contestant. He started off a bit slow with low scores but now is one of the strongest contestants. He also has a massive fan following because of his vlogs. People love watching him with his wife, Dipika Kakar and son, Ruhaan. They make for an adorable family. The cute family is often spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Dipika and Ruhaan have come to support Shoaib many times. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his journey and requests fans to help him reach finals; netizens say 'Aap hi winner hai'

Is Dipika Kakar pregnant again?

Recently, the family was spotted again on the sets of the dance reality show. It is supposed to be a family week and Dipika, Ruhaan came to be there for Shoaib. It seems the families will also be in the performance. Dipika Kakar was seen in a red anarkali dress. Shoaib wore a blue t-shirt and black pants while Ruhaan was in a cute printed white outfit. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare trends as fans feel judges are biased towards Shoaib Ibrahim; say 'Favouritism at its peak now'

As Dipika posed for the cameras, fans quickly noticed her baby bump and felt that she is pregnant. The glow on her face was different. One of the users wrote, "Is she expecting her 2nd ?" Another user wrote, "Is she pregnant again...if yes then congratulations."

Take a look at the video here:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, this year Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur entered as the contestants. Later, we saw wild card contestants Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi enterting as the wild card contestants.

Watch a video of Dipika, Shoaib and Ruhaan here:

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts of this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.