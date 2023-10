Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is the talk of the town. The teaser of the dance reality show released recently and fans cannot wait to see their favourite stars dancing. The show has a massive fan following ever since it began in 2006. Post season 9, the show did not return the next year. However, season 10 came out last year after a gap of five years. Now, we are all waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. There is a lot being said about the show already. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Madhuri Dixit opts out of the show, Karan Johar to judge with Malaika Arora, Farah Khan?

Many TV personalities have been approached to be a part of the show as contestants. Shivangi Joshi, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Karuna Pandey and others have been reportedly approached for the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia to join Ayesha Singh, Abhishek Malhan in the dance reality show?

Yesterday, reports of Shoaib Ibrahim participating in the show also came out. Shoaib’s sister even reposted the news on her Instagram stories which in a way confirmed his participation. A lot is also said about the judges. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ayesha Singh, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan approached for the show?

Trending Now

Watch the teaser of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have always been a part of the show as judges but this year they both have opted out. Earlier, it was reported that Malaika Arora and Farah Khan will be judging the dance reality show. However, there was no name of the third judge.

Arshad Warsi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Now, as per reports in Etimes, Arshad Warsi is returning to television after six years as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The source close to Etimes shared that they are happy to have Arshad on-board and the judges trio is perfect. They are now in the process of finalizing the contestants.

The source informed that the first promo of the show will be shot next week itself. Arshad has be a host on reality shows on television like Razzmatazz, Sabse Favourite Kaun, Bigg Boss season 1. He has also been a judge on Zara Nachke Dikha.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar's interview:

As per reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will begin in November and might end by February 2024.