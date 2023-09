We have all been a fan of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show first began in 2006 and it has been 10 seasons that made everyone fall in love. The show returned after a gap of five years with season 10 last year. Now, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are coming back with season 11. The celebrity dance reality show has a massive fan following and after a hit show last year, people are even more excited. Also Read - Salman Yusuff Khan of Dance India Dance and Jhalak fame claims being harassed at Bengaluru Airport for not being able to speak in Kannada; netizens have mixed reactions

Last year, little stars Gunjan Sinha and Tejas won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina Dilaik and Sanam Johar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Vaishnavi Patil were the second runner up of the show.

Maniesh Paul hosted the last season and Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar were the judges of the show. Now, the announcement of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is already done. The small teaser of the show released a few days back.

The big news about the show this time is that the reality show is shifted to its original TV channel. Yes, most of the seasons of the show aired on Colors TV but now the show has shifted back to Sony TV.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant list is out?

After this big news, everyone is thinking who the contestants on the show would be. As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached for the new season of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is also in talks with the makers.

Abhishek Malhan who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also approached for the show. Reports also suggest that Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is also in the list. She will be seen in a new show titled Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon opposite Randeep Rai and it seems she is going to manage both the shows on the same channel.

A few more names will be revealed soon. More details on the show will be out in a few days.