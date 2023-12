Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 has kept the audience hooked to the screens with contestants' dance performances. Well, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the dance reality show more interesting. The show will soon introduce wildcard contestants. Among them will be actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who is married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Tanishaa Mukerji recalls slipping into coma while shooting for her film; says 'My mom thought I died...'

As per TimesofIndia TV reports, social media influencer and dancer Awez Darbar, and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi have been roped in to be the wild cards in the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani is also one of the confirmed wildcard entries on th show. There are reports that these wildcard contestants have started rehearsing for their performances. Also Read - Dipika Kakar is all praise for husband Shoaib Ibrahim after he performs on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 despite injuries

Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 features Tanishaa Mukerji, Adrija Sinha, AnjaiI Anand, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Sreerama Chandra. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reaches Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets with son Ruhaan to cheer for Shoaib Ibrahim; fans say 'Nazar na lage'