Dhanashree is one the wildcards on popular dance based reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She performed as one of the wildcards with choreographer and dance-partner Sagar. Dhanashree grooved to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer song Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2. Dhanashree impressed judges with her act. Then it was time to know the nation about her lovestory with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree reveals all about her love story with Yuzvendra Chahal

After getting her scores from Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan, Gauahar Khan asked Dhanashree to share her love story with Yuzvendra Chahal. The dentist and social media influencer revealed it was during lockdown that they connected. He decided to take up dancing and got in touch with Dhanashree who was tutoring online. Yuzvendra Chahal approached her to be her student and she agreed. Dhanashree highlighted that it was a very professional student-teacher relationship kinda thing. She trained him for two months. And then after two months, he suddenly proposed her for wedding. "Woh batting karte bhi nahi but unhone chakka maar diya direct," she shared. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Tanishaa Mukerji reveals Ajay Devgn stepped in to save her career when she was out of work for 2-3 years

Dhanashree was very shocked with Yuzvendra's proposal. She revealed it all to her mom who said, "Gaya tera student." Dhanashree again clarified that she was a very professional teacher. However, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi pulled her leg saying that didn't believe her claims. Farah added that Yuzvendra would have fooled her and approached her to just get close to her, dancing was just an act. Also Read - Animal: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Arshad Warsi has a different take on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Dhanashree reacts to divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

A couple of months ago, out of the blue, reports surfaced allegedling Yuzvendra and Dhanashree are having trouble in their relationship. It happened because Dhanashree dropped Chahal from her surname on Instagram and wrote new life loading. However, soon enough Dhanashree clarified asking people to not take part in such rumours and asked to put an end to it.

Yuzvendra Chahal had revealed that he was in his home town when he approached Dhanashree. After a while he told his parents about his intentions to marry Dhanashree. Yuzvendra told Dhanashree that he is not into dating and would like to marry her directly.