Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has seen the entry of new wildcards. One of them is Dhanashree Verma. She is the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree Verma who is a dentist by qualification became famous as an social media influencer during the lockdown. Her dance reels are quite a rage. She has also featured in a few music videos. Dhanashree Verma was filmed outside the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The young lady oozed oomph in a crop top and blue cargo pants. The paparazzi teased her by taking name of Shreyas Iyer. As we know, Iyer who is also a good dancer featured in many of her Instagram reels. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Unlike Arbaaz Khan, here's why Malaika Arora is wary of remarrying; diva makes candid confession to Farah Khan

Netizens compare her to Malaika Arora

The video has got mixed reactions. As we know, Dhanashree Verma is one of the most trolled cricketer wives by Indian fans. People would leave really nasty comments about her friendship with Shreyas Iyer. In between, there were speculations that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage had hit a rough patch. Some netizens were quick to point fingers at Iyer but later the couple rubbished the gossip. Also Read - Vivek Dahiya on how his marriage with Divyanka Tripathi has evolved over the years, ‘You become each other’s personal diary…’ [Exclusive]

After seeing the video, many compared her walk to that of Malaika Arora. As we know, her gait has been trolled on many platforms including a reality show where she was a celeb judge. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Vivek Dahiya questions voting transparency, 'I have a huge fan base, how can...'

Pechay se bilkul malaika arora lag rahi h — Not a Innovative Investor & memer (@Innobative) December 28, 2023

Why is she walking like Malaika ? — Rathore ? (@BlackhawkRatho1) December 28, 2023

Malaika's protege mil gayi — Nayman (@n4ym4n) December 28, 2023

There were a number of misogynist comments too under the video hinting at her alleged closeness with Shreyas Iyer. There is no doubt that she is one of the cricketer wives who faces the nastiest slurs on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma married in 2020. He had seen her dance videos and enrolled in her classes as a student. While talking about dance, they discovered that they shared many values as individuals. It seems he proposed for marriage quite early. The lady was taken aback but loved how humble and decent his approach was as a suitor. Yuzvendra Chahal does not shy away from flaunting his love for her on social media.