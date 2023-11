Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 began on November 11. The show got all the love from the audience. Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur are seen as the participants on the show this year. The first episode of the show has got good reviews and people have loved the dance moves of the celebrities. Tanishaa Mukerji is also seen in the show and in the first episode we saw her perform on Laila O Laila with her choreographer partner, Tarun Raj. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Aamir Ali reveals who is his biggest competition on the show; Shiv Thakare, Tanisha Mukerji or Shoaib Ibrahim?

She also spoke about how she could not be a star like her sister Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Tanishaa broke down thinking about the same and shared that with the judges and the other participants. Now, Tanishaa spoke to ETimes about the same. She spoke about how people compared her with sister Kajol and how she felt. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Tanishaa now laughs over comparisons with Kajol

Tanishaa said that now she laughs over the comparisons thinking how can one compare. She added that Kajol has curly hair and green eyes and she has straight hair and black eyes. She further said that Kajol is a very different kind of actor and today with maturity it is easy to accept that.

Tanishaa earlier used to ignore but now laughs over it. She said that people who compare are not trolling but showing who they are as a person and how insecure they are. She shared that even now after she joint Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she will be trolled.

She knows that people will say negative things about her but what is important is what she thinks of herself. Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are the judges of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan will be hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.