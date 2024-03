Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Congratulations are pouring in from all across the industry. Recently, Farah Khan hosted the wrap-up party of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where along with the contestants of the dance reality show, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Tabu, and many others also graced the occasion with their presence. A video from the wrap party featuring Ankita, Vicky, and Manisha is now going viral. In the said video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant can be seen making a sly remark towards Ankita Lokhande regarding her possessiveness towards husband Vicky Jain. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Dhanashree Verma and choreographer Pratik Utekar's reaction to trolls prove they are unbothered AF

Did Manisha Rani take a sly jibe at Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness towards Vicky Jain?

The video was uploaded by Ankita Lokhande on her respective social media. In the said video, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen congratulating Manisha Rani for her win. The Pavitra Rishta actress captioned the video as 'Heartiest congratulations Manisha Rani for your win. You deserve all the success.' Manisha Rani then thanks the Pavitra Rishta actress and kisses her. However, she later states that she is sorry but she cannot kiss Vicky Jain. Hearing Manisha's words, Ankita and Vicky laugh heartily. Many think that Manisha's statement was an indirect jab towards Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness for husband Vicky Jain, which was clearly evident in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Sreerama Chandra to join Bigg Boss 18? Singer reveals

For those unaware, in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande many times appeared insecure when husband Vicky Jain used to interact or spend time with the rest of the female contestants. She openly stated her dislike towards Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain's bonding. In fact, she also called her husband a womanizer on national television, for which she received severe backlash on social media. Post Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande accepted that she regrets stating certain statements and some of her actions. She admitted that because she is too sensitive and emotional, she reacted quickly without thinking about the repercussions.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had frequent fights on Bigg Boss 17, which sometimes were very toxic to watch. While many thought that post Bigg Boss 17 the couple might go for a separation, the duo are still together and have openly stated that they will be with each other forever.