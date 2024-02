Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news now. The show is inching towards the finale and will soon get its winner. The show's grand finale episode will take place next week. The top six contestants of the show are Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma. The semi-finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was shot yesterday and we will see the episode airing on Saturday and Sunday. The semi-finalists of the show were spotted on the sets yesterday and they have all given some amazing performances. However, post the semi-finale one of the six will get eliminated and the rest will go to the finale. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare and others battle it out; who will fail to reach the top 5?

Shiv Thakare gets eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

Yes, we will soon get to know who are the top five finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Now, as the reports on social media, the top five have been declared. As per Bigg Boss Tak, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated from the show. Yes, Shiv is out at the sixth place despite having a huge fan following. Also Read - Virat Kohli fan makes edit of Indian team Whatsapp group chat after birth of Akaay Kohli and has a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 connect

? BREAKING! #ShivThakare has been ELIMINATED from the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 just before the FINALE. He is not in the Top-5 of the show. Finally, @SonyTV succeeded with their plan and stated Shiv is out bcz of fewer votes ??. Last week's only we got the hint. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 23, 2024

If the rumours of Shiv being eliminated are true, the top five would be Shoaib, Manisha, Adrija, Dhanashree and Sreerama. Well, this is going to be an epic grand finale as all five of them have been brilliant performers.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

Talking about the finale, as per Filmibeat, the makers have planned a big finale and there will be many amazing performances. Many big celebrities will be coming on the show to support their favourites.

The makers have also planned a big twist just before the finale. The grand finale will take place on March 2 and the winner of the show and his choreographer partner will get an all expense free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Vivek Dahiya, Sreerama Chandra, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia and Rajiv Thakur started off as the contestants and Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Nikhita Gandhi and Awez Darbar had entered as the wild cards.

Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora are the judges of this season. Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan are seen as the hosts.