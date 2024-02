Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner on March 2. Yes, the grand finale is happening next Saturday. The show has been loved and has a massive fan following. The semi-finale of the show happened yesterday and we saw some amazing performances by the top six. However, Shiv Thakare was eliminated from the show. Now, the top five finalists of the show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha. Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular contestants on the show and he has had an amazing journey. Shoaib got the lowest scores in the first episode itself. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim impresses Farah Khan with his semi-finale act; will he be the winner?

Shoaib had revealed in his first episode that he is here to fulfill wife Dipika Kakar's wish of winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He said that he wants to win the show for her as Dipika who was a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 was eliminated in the first week. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare gets evicted in semi finale; his fans slam the makers for dirty politics, says he deserved to be in Top 5

Dipika shares a beautiful video of Shoaib's JDJ 11 journey

Dipika has been Shoaib's biggest support in the show and in life as well. She has beautifully handled Shoaib and his family. Dipika has been cheering for Shoaib and supporting him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As Shoaib has reached the finale, she shared a beautiful video of his journey on the show.

She shared a glimpse of each of his acts on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and shared how he has been through ups and downs in the show. She asked fans to support him. Sharing the video, Dipika wrote, "Aakhri Padaav!!!

Yahan tak saath diya hai… apna pyaar diya hai… ab bass akhri 2 din is Jhalak Dikhkaja season 11 ki @shoaib2087 ki journey ko manzil tak pahuchaane ke liye!!!! PLEASE VOTE Saturday raat- 9:30 to 12 midnight - 100 votes per profile! Sunday raat - 9:30 se leke Monday raat 12 tak u can vote 500 votes per profile haq se aap sabhi se aapka saath maang rahi hun.. because I know u all love him!!!"

Shoaib also reposted the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "I hope main apka sapna pura kar paun."

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have big celebrities joining in and the winner will get the grand trophy and a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.