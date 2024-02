Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim has successfully made a place in the finale of the celebrity-based dance reality show. As per reports, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated, and the top 5 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, and Sreerama Chandra. As the grand finale is just a week away, Dipika Kakar recently uploaded a video where she requested her fans with folded hands to vote for husband Shoaib Ibrahim so that he can emerge as the winner. In the same video, Dipika also got emotional as she reminisced about the time when Shoaib lost all his confidence as an actor. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare disappointed after losing against Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and others? Check his reaction

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar gets emotional

Dipika Kakar, who currently is away from acting, is successfully running her YouTube channel Dipika Ki Duniya. The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently uploaded a video on her channel where she, along with other family members, requested to vote in large numbers for Shoaib Ibrahim. In the same video, Dipika states that from the past few days, as she has been appealing to fans for votes, she recollected a very significant memory regarding Shoaib's career.

The actress shared that before venturing into the vlogging industry, there was a phase where Shoaib lost his entire confidence as an actor. She stated that no matter how hard Shoaib was trying, he was unable to achieve what he desired in his professional career, which really shook his morale. Dipika said despite the hardships, Shoaib never gave up and continued striving, hoping that a day would come when his hard work would pay off.

Dipika stated that before venturing into vlogs, Shoaib somehow never got the due credit for the immense hard work he used to put in, and that used to really bother her. Dipika stated that luckily, after Shoaib started his vlog channel, he successfully made a special place in fans' hearts. At the end of the video, Dipika stated that along with Shoaib, it was her dream to see him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She said she wants Shoaib to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as she was unable to win the show when she participated in the eighth season of the same show.