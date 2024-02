Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gave an emotional performance on husband Shoaib Ibrahim's dance reality show in yesterday's episode. The episode was curated for contestants' most emotional phase in their personal life. While Shiv Thakare chose to dedicate his performance to the phase when his father underwent a critical surgery, Manisha Rani dedicated yesterday's performance to her siblings. Shoaib Ibrahim's performance highlighted his fatherhood journey. The most special thing about Shoaib's performance was his wife Dipika who also participated in the act. However, the biggest highlight of yesterday's episode was certainly Dipika and Shoaib's son Ruhaan making his debut on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage. The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently opened up about her son's first appearance on television screen. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare reveals if he feels threatened by Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma and other wild card entries

Dipika Kakar gushes about her son Ruhaan's debut with Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar has always been extremely supportive of husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Hence, from the start of Shoaib's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey, Dipika has always been doing her best whether it's making frequent appearances on the reality show or urging fans to vote in huge numbers. Recently, the actress took to her social media and opened up about the surreal moment of yesterday's episode when Ruhaan made his debut on television. The actress said that yesterday's performance was very special for her and Shoaib. In fact, it has been the most surreal act in Shoaib's entire Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey. She further states that the performance was dedicated to their son Ruhaan and how she is extremely excited and happy about her son making a debut on television screen. In the same video, Dipika also further appealed to fans to vote for Shoaib as much as they can. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare show to get scrapped by channel after a flop season?

Watch: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar son Ruhaan makes his television debut

In yesterday's episode, wild card contestant Sagar Parekh got eliminated. Now the top 6 contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma.