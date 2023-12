Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most popular dance reality shows on TV. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have a shaadi special episode wherein Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh will grace the show as a special guest this week. The contestants of the show will be seen celebrating love, and emotions during their special episode. Contestants Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently treated the entire cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with biryani. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets love from Malaika Arora, Farah Khan as she lovingly serves 20 kg biryani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Dipika came on the sets of the show and shared special moments about her wedding with Shoaib. She even said that during their wedding ceremony, it literally felt like a dream come true for her. She revealed that she had their wedding in Maudaha, which is Shoaib’s village. Their wedding baarat went through the same streets from where Shoaib's Ammi and Papa's baarat had gone. She revealed how her journey with the entire family started with travelling together on a train. Dipika and Shoaib did not have a typical pre-wedding shoot, so after they reached their village they went to the fields and recreated their DDLJ scenes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

Dipika also speaks about how Shoaib changed post-marriage and said that when she was 3 months old, he had kept a diary detailing everything. She revealed that Shoaib wrote diaries and kept them with him. He soon gifted her two diaries where he had written in detail about everything. Dipika praised Shoaib and said that is the way he expressed himself and his emotions.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. The two dated for a few years before the marriage. The two are parents to son Ruhaan.