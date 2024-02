Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Shoaib Ibrahim has a massive fan following. He has been one of the best performers on the show. The actor is winning hearts every week with the new dance styles he tries. Apart from that, Shoaib is also a vlogger and he is quite popular on YouTube. People love his and Dipika Kakar's vlogs and they have a huge fan following. Shoaib and Dipika are the most popular couple on TV and recently, we saw Dipika arriving on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for the family special week. She will be performing alongside her husband and was spotted outside the sets with him. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra gets emotional as he dedicates his performance to his parents; Malaika Arora calls him best performer

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar bring Ruhaan on stage; Farah Khan, Malaika Arora perform special ceremony for the baby

Shoaib, Dipika dismiss pregnancy rumours

They posed for the cameras together with their son, Ruhaan. While their videos and pictures went viral, netizens noticed Dipika's baby bump. They felt that she is pregnant with her second child and started congratulating the couple. However, Shoaib and Dipika dismissed the pregnancy rumours in the cutest way. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After Dipika Kakar, Farah Khans treats Malaika Arora, Rithvik Dhanjani and others with her famous yakni pulao

Trending Now

Dipika performed with Shoaib on the show which clarifies that she is not pregnant. Shoaib and Dipika performed on Bajrangi Bhaijaan song, Tu Jo Mila. Their performance brought tears to eyes.

Judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi praised their performance. The couple also brought their son, Ruhaan on the show for the first time. Farah, Malaik and Arshad also performed a special ceremony for the child.

Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani were seen playing with Ruhaan on the stage.

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will very soon get its winner. Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur had entered as the contestants. Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi entered as wild card contestants.

Watch a video of Dipika, Shoaib and Ruhaan here:

Recently, Karuna Pandey got eliminated from the show.