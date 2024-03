Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 ended on March 2. The dance reality show has been loved by the audience and people have been crazy about the contestants this year. The TRP has been amazing and Manisha Rani who entered as the wild card contestant on the show, became the winner. Yes, she and her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar won the show and lifted the grand trophy. They also won a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi. Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha were the runners-up of the show. Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma were eliminated during the finale. Shoaib was one of the most popular contestants. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Vivek Dahiya, Falaq Naaz: Stars who revived their careers with Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other shows

He has a huge fan following and many wanted him to be the winner. Shoaib is an amazing actor and he is also quite famous for his vlogs. His and wife Dipika's videos are quite famous. They are also one of the most loved jodis of telly town.

Dipika's connection with Manisha Rani's choreographer, Ashutosh

Dipika has been Shoaib's biggest support in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was his motivation and wanted him to win. Shoaib had said on the first day of the show that he wanted to win it to complete Dipika's incomplete dreams. Yes, Dipika Kakar was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

She was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. However, Dipika recently revealed in her vlogs that she shares a special connection with Manisha Rani's choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar. She shared that when she did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Ashutosh Pawar was her assistant choreographer.

She said she is so happy that he won as she has seen his hard work. In the same vlog, Shoaib congratulated Manisha Rani for her big win. Shoaib also mentioned that he did feel bad about not winning the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale was a grand one. Former contestants like Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji and others also attended the finale. The show was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora were the judges of the show.