Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The celebrity-based dance reality show's 11th season is super hit among the viewers. Contestants like Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Shoaib Ibrahim are continuously captivating viewers' attention. Judges Malaika Arora Khan, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi too are doing a phenomenal job as judge. The trio is super funny with contestants at the same time is very responsible when it comes to judging the dance skills of these celebrities. Makers too are making sure that apart from the dance performances, celebrities' family and friends grace the sets in order to add the extra tadka to the show. In the last episode of the show, we saw Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Zaid Darbar and Dipika Kakar gracing the show to support their respective spouse.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi remarries husband Vivek Dahiya

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress graced the show to support husband Vivek Dahiya who is one of the contestants in the show. Makers planned a special segment where Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya married each other once again. Divyanka wore a red lehenga and looked no less than a bride. Vivek too was looking charming in his traditional outfit. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets love from Malaika Arora, Farah Khan as she lovingly serves 20 kg biryani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals husband Shoaib Ibrahim's sweetest romantic gesture

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim , who has graced the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 set prior too, recalled, that how Shoaib Ibrahim is not a romantic person. However, he did surprise her by gifting diamond earnings on her birthday. Talking about another incident the Sasural Simar Ka actress recalled how she loves writing. Dipika shared once she was away for a shoot for three months and when she came back, she found that Shoaib has maintained a diary for past three months where he wrote how much he missed her in those three months.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Zaid Darbar surprises wife Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan hosts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Rithvik Dhanjani. The actress was taken aback when she heard Zaid's voice while she was on the stage. On seeing Zaid, Gauhar's happiness knew no bounds.

Vivek Dahiya was the recent contestant who got eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. A section of viewers does feel that the eviction of Vivek was unfair as he is definitely a good dancer.