Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will soon get its winner. The show is inching towards the finale and fans are excited to know who would be the winner. This season we had Vivek Dahiya as the participant. He was performing quite well and was loved by the audience. However, he got evicted from the show during the wedding special episode. Vivek was performing well and it was shocking to see him get eliminated so early. He was putting out different performances every week. Vivek was quite upset with his elimination and it happened on the day, Divyanka Tripathi had arrived on the show for their wedding celebrations. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ruhaan's 20 days in NICU to how Dipika Kakar motivated him during tough days, a look at revelations made by Shoaib Ibrahim

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Are Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar expecting their second child? Fans notice the actress' baby bump

Divyanka on Vivek's unfair elimination from JDJ 11

He said that it was not nice to plan Divyanka's entry on the day he was getting eliminated. Now, Divyanka has reacted to the same and spoke to Pinkvilla. She said that Vivek was depressed for days because he had given his everything to the show. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi discusses parental pressure on embracing motherhood seven years into marriage with Vivek Dahiya

Trending Now

She added, "When we talk about the makers, or producers, it's a business model for them, aur hum bhi kal producers banenege toh humara bhi business model hoga jo hum samne present kar rahe hain. But jo log kaam kar rahe hote na, wo log dil se kar raha hain usme. Apna more than 100 percent dete hain."

Divyanka wishes Vivek has stayed for some more time in JDJ 11

She further praised Vivek's journey on the show and said that she is his wife and she has all the rights to be biased and she feels his journey was amazing. She said that he was given Bollywood style performances and she wished he had stayed in the show for some more time.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Later, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi entered as wild card contestants.

Watch a video of Divyanka and Vivek here:

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the dance reality show while Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts of the show. This week, we saw another shocking elimination of Karuna Pandey.