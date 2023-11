Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has started. It was a grand opening for the show and the celebrities impressed everyone with their dance moves. This season we have Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the participants. Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are the judges of the show. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are seen as the hosts of the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar get all mushy; meet the complete list of contestants from sets [VIEW PICS]

Aamir Ali spoke to BollywoodLife before starting his journey with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He opened up about being offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa even before. He said, "There have been moments where was offered to me but either I could not do it or they did not offer me. It was always a hit and miss in the past. So, when it happened this and I was not shooting for any OTT or anything else, the moment was right so I just went ahead and did it." BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and other celebs who broke down publicly and shattered fans' hearts

Aamir Ali always wanted to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

"Jhalak is one show that I always wanted to do but never got an opportunity. I feel it is a very positive and nice show which gets people out in a nice way. It is just a celebration of dance. I always wanted to be a part of Jhalak, "he added. He further spoke about his preparations for the dance show. He shared, "It is very hectic. I am doing a dance reality show after more than 10 years and each and every part of my body is in pain. It is a process and I am fighter, a sportsman. I am giving in my all and will always give my all." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan reacts to her equation with Bigg Boss 7 rival Tanishaa Mukerji; says 'Hamara equation kaafi...'

Trending Now

Aamir Ali reveals who is his biggest competition

Aamir Ali spoke about his biggest competition on the show after he has seen the others dance on the first episode of the show. Aamir said, "Right now, everybody is a tough competition. Everyone in the show has achieved in their lives. Someone is a wrestler, a TV star, someone is a comedian, so all are already achievers. Whatever I have seen in the first episode, everyone will also see it and will be shocked as every participant will shock you. Everyone has doen such a good job. So, right now everybody is a competition. After two-three weeks maybe I can give a better answer."

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was earlier airing on Sony TV and later shifted to Colors TV. Now, the show is back on its original channel, Sony. The show began from November 11.