Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news since it began. The grand finale of the show happened today (March 2). While it was shot earlier but the episode aired today. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma were the top five finalists of the show. They have been loved by the audience and people have appreciated their efforts. Shiv Thakare was eliminated in the semi-finale of the show. Now, the show is over and Manisha Rani has won the show. She entered as a wild card contestant on the show and Ashutosh Pawar was her choreographer partner. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wild card entrant Manisha Rani beats Shoaib Ibrahim to lift the trophy of dance reality show

Manisha Rani on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha has now opened up about her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 win and how her journey has been since Bigg Boss OTT 2. For the unversed, Manisha was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Manisha said, "Bahut interesting raha sab kuch life mein after Bigg Boss OTT 2. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, life has changed a lot. Jo Bigg Boss OTT 2 jitne ki khwahish adhuri thi, runner-up bann gaye the hum par usme bhi khush the hum kyunki logo ka pyaar mila. Lekin abhi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 ki winner ban gayi hu toh khush double triple hai. Mere khushi ka koi thikana nahi raha." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 3 revealed? THIS contestant joins Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani in the Finale

Manisha won the grand trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. She and Ashutosh also won a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.

Grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had many amazing performances by the finalists, ex-contestants, hosts and judges. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi came as the guests on the show. Former contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji were also seen on the show.

Congratulations, Manisha Rani!