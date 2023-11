Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been the most popular dance reality show. The new season of the show began on November 11. It was an amazing first episode of the show and people showered love on the celebrity contestants. This year, Shiv Thakare has been one of the participants. He has been doing reality shows back to back. He won Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and later we saw him in Bigg Boss 16. Post the show, he did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently and is now in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Shiv has been proving himself in reality shows and is one of the popular stars now. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did comparisons with sister Kajol hurt Tanishaa Mukerji? Actress reveals the truth

Shiv on getting back to back reality shows

Shiv used to run dance classes earlier to earn a living. He is a good dancer and we saw that in the first episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Speaking to BollywoodLife, Shiv Thakare spoke about his reality shows journey. He said, "I am happy that I am getting good work back to back. Very few people get this opportunity and very few are there who get another show before finishing one show. There was a time when I had to give a lot of effort just to get one show but now I have been getting three shows in a year. My life has changed. I am working hard and will keep doing so." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Aamir Ali reveals who is his biggest competition on the show; Shiv Thakare, Tanisha Mukerji or Shoaib Ibrahim?

Shiv Thakare on his Bigg Boss 16 Mandali

Shiv Thakare further spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 friends who are fondly known as 'Mandali'. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Abdu Rozik are a part of this group. He revealed if he received any wishes from them.

He said, "Mandali abhi tak nahi mili. They will meet when I further keep moving ahead in the game. Mandali will come and support me. When you work hard, everyone will come and support you. Your efforts have to be true."