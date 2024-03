Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most loved dance reality shows. This season has been quite entertaining and exciting. The show will get its winner today in just few hours from now. Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. The winner will be announced today but many pages on social media say that Manisha Rani has won the show. However, there is no confirmation yet. Sreerama Chandra has been a part of the show since the start and he has impressed everyone with his dancing. Apart from being a brilliant singer, Sreerama is an amazing dancer. He has got some amazing scores throughout the season and he has proved that he is one of the best dancers. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 3 revealed? THIS contestant joins Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani in the Finale

Sreerama Chandra on being compared to Hrithik Roshan

The judges of the show, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora are quite fond of Sreerama's dancing. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife, Sreerama spoke about the judges. Sreerama was also compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan. He said, "Our three judges have been outstanding in my journey of being a singer to a dancer. Having the nation's top most choreographer, director, dancer Farah Khan, the hottest diva of India Malaika Arora and an amazing dancer, actor Arshad Warsi, all of them as judges have helped me." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Manisha Rani's FIRST video with the trophy goes viral

"I gained confidence in my dancing because since the first day, their compliments have given me motivation. Farah Khan told me that I was looking like Hrithik Roshan in one of my performances. Coming from her, it is a very big thing for me. It is a big validation that I am a decent dancer. Their motivation has helped me grown. I consider Hrithik Roshan as the king of Indian dancing and me being compared to him by Farah Khan who had launched him in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is a big thing. I am on cloud nine since then and it was a big motivation for me to perform well, "he added.

The finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi as the guests. Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji and other former contestants will also be seen on the show.