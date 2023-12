Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The celebrity-based dance reality show has off late been bashed vehemently post actor Vivek Dahiya's eviction. Vivek was in the bottom 2 with fellow contestant wrestler Sangeet Phoghat. Everyone thought since Vivek has a good amount of fan following, he definitely was save. However, when Vivek's name was announced it came as a big blow. The actor himself is fining if difficult to believe that he was out due to less votes. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Vivek shared he felt extremely disappointed as his wife Divyanka Tripathi too was present on the set when he was evicted.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek Dahiya feels bad for wife Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 at the last moment. While other contestant was already rehearsing from quite a few days, he just got 2 days to prepare for the first act. Vivek said, 'I initially thought to skip doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as I felt I should participate in the next season with more preparations. However, after my first act for which I just got 2 days of rehearsals I felt that somewhere I am ready for this reality show. I have been a fitness freak; I have a great flexible body all this thing really helped to enhance my performance as a dancer." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals the most romantic gift husband Shoaib Ibrahim gave her after wedding

Speaking about his elimination, the actor further shared, 'I was in disbelief when my name was announced that I am the one whose journey has ended in the show. With all due respect, I know I have good amount of fan base. So low voting is definitely not the reason behind my eviction. Now in future if I sign any other reality show I have to be sure about the transparency in voting only the I can consider taking a reality show.'

On the day of his elimination, makers planned a special segment where he re married wife Divyanka Tripathi on the stage. Vivek said, "The makers approached Divyanka with the remarriage idea. My in laws send our marriage costume all the way from Bhopal. She took all the initiative but for what. After we shot for the marriage sequence, they announced my elimination. It felt so brutal being eliminated in front of her. It would have been better if makers would have not called her on the sets.'

Vivek Dahiya is the fourth contestant to be eliminated. Prior to him, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia and Rajiv Thakur have been evicted from the show.