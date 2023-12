Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The celebrity-based dance reality show is off late in news for all the wrong reason. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has often been criticized for showing more of contestant's personal life drama than actually having great dance performances. Recently Televison actor Vivek Dahiya got evicted from the show. He was in bottom 2 with fellow contestant wrestler Sangeeta Phogat. Since Vivek has a good fan base, everyone thought he will be easily saved. However, when it was announced that Vivek has been eliminated it shocked everyone including Vivek himself. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com. Vivek shared that how he still cannot digest the fact that he has been eliminated due to less votes. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Vivek Dahiya feels dejected as makers called his wife Divyanka Tripathi on the day of his elimination. 'It felt brutal...'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek Dahiya on having a strong fan base

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Vivek Dahiya said, 'My last dance performance was not up to the mark. When it was announced that I am in bottom two, I was certainly disappointed. But never in my mind I had the fear of elimination as I know I have a strong fan base who vote in huge numbers. However, when my name was called out for the eliminated contestant, I was shocked beyond words. With all humbleness, I know I have a good fan base. They always message me on my social media handles that how they are voting for me in large numbers. Hence, I really cannot digest that I was out due to less votes.' Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi remarries husband Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib's most romantic gesture

When asked after the above incident, will he be skeptical to participate in any other reality show which are based on public voting, the actor said, 'Yes of course, this incident will indeed hamper my choice of reality show. Someone puts his 100 percent, knows that thy have a great fan following but in spite of that if your journey is short lived it does disappoint you. Now in future if I do select a reality show which is based on public voting, I do need a certain transparency in the votes.' Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi birthday special: Break up with Ssharad Malhotra, cold war with Karan Patel and more; top highlights of her life

On the day of his elimination, makers planned a special segment where Vivek and wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was remarried. Divyanka donned her original marriage lehenga and she was looking absolutely adorable.