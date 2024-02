Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still remembered for Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's friendship. The duo were a mad riot on the Salman Khan hosted show. While ardent fans of the pair wished that they would fall in love in real life, they were left completely heartbroken when time and again Abhishek used to refer to Manisha as his little sister. In fact, recently when Abhishek once again addressed Manisha as sister, all hell broke loose and Abhisha fans were really disappointed. Now amidst all this, Abhishek has requested his fandom Panda Gang to vote for Manisha in order to ensure she lifts the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Abhisha fans were extremely happy with his gesture and hailed him for being a true friend. Also Read - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat talks about his relationship with Urfi Javed; says 'I take suggestions from her'

Abhishek Malhan requests Panda gang to vote for Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan recently posted a video where he appealed to all his fans and especially Panda Gang to vote for Manisha Rani as much as possible, as she has reached the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He requested fans to ensure that Manisha lifts the trophy. The video was also reposted by Manisha Rani on her Instagram story, where she thanked Abhishek for supporting her. Check out the video below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9: Jacqueline Fernandez's bubbly presence, Shakti Arora's confident show and Nora Fatehi's oomph salvage the dull opening episode!

Abhishek Malhan did a vote appeal for his sister Manisha Rani. He requested all his Panda Gang to Vote for Manisha to let her win the show. #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 pic.twitter.com/gQWswZIKrj — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 24, 2024

Fans hail Abhisha's bond

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans of Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's pairing got emotional and hailed the YouTuber. They stated that no matter how much speculation goes around about Manisha and Abhishek's strained relationship, the YouTuber always supports her friend. Check out the reactions below.

For those unaware, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani first met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 where they participated as contestants. Their friendship was the main highlight of the show. Viewers always felt that they were more than just friends. During their stint on the show, while Manisha always referred to Abhishek as her closest friend, the YouTuber frequently stated that he considers her a little sister. It was also speculated that Manisha certainly has feelings for Abhishek; however, she never expressed it to him as she was too scared to get hurt by his answer.