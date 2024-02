Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma are the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. The grand finale will take place on 2nd March 2024. Currently, every contestant is preparing for their final performance and also requesting their respective fandoms to vote for them in huge numbers. Reports about the potential winner are also circulating, where it's stated that either Manisha or Shoaib will lift the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy. However, as per a recent post, it seems that the finale is certainly going to shock everyone, especially Shoaib Ibrahim's fans. Why? Check out the post below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan gets emotional as she recalls her journey of being a contestant on the dance reality show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Winner, First runner-up, Second runner-up revealed?

According to a recent post from the official account of Lady Khabri on X (formerly known as Twitter), Manisha Rani is leading with the highest number of votes, Shoaib Ibrahim is in the second spot, while Dhanshree Verma has gained the third-highest votes. This means there is a fair chance that while Manisha Rani will lift the trophy, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dhanshree Verma will emerge as the first and second runner-ups respectively. Check out the post below.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Manisha Rani have a massive fan following on social media. Shoaib has been a television actor for many years, but it was his debut as a YouTube vlogger that gained him wider recognition. Due to his vlogs, Shoaib has a massive fan following. Now, it goes without saying that his wife Dipika Kakar's entire fandom on social media will also vote for Shoaib. In fact, Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim is also a renowned name in the world of YouTube vlogging, and she too has been requesting her fandoms to vote for her brother. Talking about Manisha Rani, her popularity reached sky-high after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is an active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following.

While Manisha Rani is indeed leading with the highest number of votes, the results may change if the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 plan to surprise the audience with their twists.