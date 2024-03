One of the best revelations of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been actress Adrija Sinha. We have seen her in a number of OTT shows but this platform has made her a household name. From traditional Odissi to aerial acts and salsa, there is not a single genre that Adrija Sinha has faltered in. We caught up with her for an EXCLUSIVE conversation before the Grand Finale. The actress said that she hoped managed to make a good impression. Her partner on the show was Akash Thapa, and the two have been totally mesmerizing on the dance floor. This is what Adrija Sinha had to say about her journey. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare opens up about his father being the silent pillar of strength for him; says, 'He was there to...'

Adrija Sinha happy with her journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Adrija Sinha said, "I am happy that I managed to give my best performances. I have got 11 perfect 30s on the show which is a record for the show. The format of the show is such that a winner is determined by combined scores of judges and audiences. While I am strong on the former, I hope I have gradually built a fan base." The actress said that she feels blessed that she got a chance to compete with established artistes whose fan base goes in millions. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani lifts the trophy beating Shoaib Ibrahim and others?

The actress says that she believes her talent will speak for itself. "I know voting is very important but I am hoping that my work has helped me make new fans. I hope I have compelled people to vote for me on the show," she says. Adrija Sinha said that she has scored many perfect 30s and is hoping for audience appreciation. Adrija Sinha said that Akash Thapa and she have competed with themselves on the show. "I am not being diplomatic here. I feel Akash and I did not let complacency to ever creep in. We constantly wanted to do better. We always strive to be best version of ourselves," she said. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim performs on Shah Rukh Khan's songs for the grand finale; fans say 'Bring trophy home'

Take a look at Adrija Sinha and Akash Thapa's dance performance

Adrija Sinha said that she is very impressed with Shoaib Ibrahim. She said, "If it is not me, I would like Shoaib Bhaiyya to win the show. I have seen his journey closely. He has worked relentlessly to shine on the show since 17 weeks. He is also a wonderful human being. He brings a lot of positive vibes with him. He should be the winner."