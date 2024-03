Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Dhanashree Verma is trending since three days. This happened after choreographer Pratik Utekar shared a pic with her on his social media. In the picture, he has held Dhanashree Verma with a back hug. Netizens have trolled them immensely for the picture. After Anushka Sharma who was often 'held responsible' by social media for the poor performance of Virat Kohli on field, the new punching bag is Dhanashree Verma. The dentist who is also a choreographer is getting some truly vile comments on social media. Everyone seems to have an opinion on how 'poor' Yuzvendra Chahal might be unhappy in his relationship. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did Manisha Rani take a sly jibe at Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness towards Vicky Jain? Check it out

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 choreographer Pratik Utekar reacts to the trolls

It seems Dhanashree Verma and Pratik Utekar are neighbours. He is also a close friend of the choreographer. A number of people pointed out that Pratik Utekar has posted such pics in the past even with Mouni Roy, Amruta Khanvilkar and other actresses. While a number of people told Pratik Utekar to delete the pic out of respect for Yuzvendra Chahal, he has stuck to his guns. Even Dhanashree Verma left a comment on the same thanking him for always being there for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Utekar (@pratikutekar.official)

Pratik Utekar too has not taken the matter seriously. He posted a screenshot on his Instagram story about how he has been called Orry 2. As we know, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also poses cozy pictures with a number of celebrities but he has never been trolled like this. Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree is also not bothered as she attended the birthday party of music composer Salim Merchant. She has posted pics with the likes of Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant and Munawar Faruqui on her Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal is now out of the Indian team. His fans have blamed Dhanashree Verma for ruining his image, and affecting his on-field performance. We have to see if the cricketer ever answers these vile comments.