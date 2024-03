Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 ended yesterday. The dance reality show has a huge fan following and we saw the great grand finale of the show last night. Manisha Rani won the show. She has entered the show as a wild card contestant and won the show. Apart from Manisha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma and Adrija Sinha were also in the finals. Sreerama and Dhanashree got eliminated on the finale day. Sreerama has been one of the best performers and he got the highest scores on the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to all finalists; says 'I love you all'

Will Sreerama Chandra do Bigg Boss 18?

Sreerama is the winner of Indian Idol 5. He is an amazing singer and proved that he is one of the best dancers as well. Sreerama has been a part of many reality shows like the Voice of India, Indian Idol 5 and Bigg Boss Telugu. Now, he has revealed if he plans to do Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Exclusive: Manisha Rani feels she is not ready for the Rohit Shetty show; here's why

Speaking to Etimes, he said that he did Voice of India, and then Indian Idol 5 and Bigg Boss Telugu. He shared that if he thinks Bigg Boss Hindi will help him, he will do it if the makers approach him.

Earlier, Sreerama spoke to BollywoodLife about being compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan. He said, "I gained confidence in my dancing because since the first day, their compliments have given me motivation. Farah Khan told me that I was looking like Hrithik Roshan in one of my performances. Coming from her, it is a very big thing for me. It is a big validation that I am a decent dancer. Their motivation has helped me grow."

"I consider Hrithik Roshan as the king of Indian dancing and me being compared to him by Farah Khan who had launched him in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is a big thing. I am on cloud nine since then and it was a big motivation for me to perform well, "he added.