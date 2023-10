Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is reportedly going to begin next month. And today, a few of the contestants were revealed by the makers. The channel this time teased fans to guess the contestants by sharing some pics of the contestants and hiding their faces. And then they dropped a promo confirming a select few contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim, Karuna Pandey and Sangeeta Phogat are some of the names that have been confirmed as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tejasswi Prakash to host with Paritosh Tripathi? Farah Khan confirms joining as judge

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 new promo: Shoaib Ibrahim and more celebs confirmed

The channel dropped a dashing first promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The promo confirms Arshad Warsi as a judge for the first time. He will join Malaika Arora and Farah Khan on the judging panel. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo also confirms Shoaib Ibrahim, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey and Adrija Sinha as contestants. Shoaib is one of the most popular TV stars. Karuna Pandey is also one of the most reputed TV personalities. Sangeeta Phogat is a wrestler while Adrija Sinha is a teen celebrity. She was seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo here:

Other contestants who are rumoured to be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Apart from Shoaib, Sangeeta, Adrija and Karuna, other celebrity contestants who are said to be participating are Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali, Anjali Anand, Rajiv Thakur and Tanishaa Mukerji to name a few. It is an interesting line up of celebrities for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. There was a buzz about Ayesha Singh, Shivangi Joshi and Sumbul Touqeer Khan joining the show as well. However, a Filmbeat report reveals that that's not the case. Ayesha, Shivangi and Sumbul will not participate this season. It was also said that Tejasswi Prakash and Kushal Tandon will host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. But the report reveals that the makers have now finalised Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani for the same.

There's a lot of excitement around Shoaib Ibrahim participating in Jhalak. Sumbul's fans have been eagerly looking forward to seeing her in the dance show. But if the report is anything to go by, they will be very disappointed. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will begin on 11th November 2023 and will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.