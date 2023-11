Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting from tomorrow (November 11). We have all loved the dance reality show for many years now. Last year, the 10th season of the show returned after a gap of five years and it still got all the love from the audience. This season the promos of the show have left everyone surprised. People are super excited to see the reality show again. Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur are the participants this year. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'I am very honest...' says Tanishaa Mukerji after comment of not being a star like Kajol, Ajay Devgn goes viral

Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are the judges of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan will be hosting the show this season. Well, the unique thing that is happening this season is a reunion of two rivals of Bigg Boss. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji to Shamita Shetty: Star kids who didn't find stardom despite all the privileges and 'nepotism'

Tanishaa Mukerji and Gauahar Khan reunite in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Yes, we are talking about Tanishaa Mukerji and Gauahar Khan. The ladies could not stand each other in Bigg Boss 7. They both were the top two of Bigg Boss 7 and had many ugly fights in the show till the last moment. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji gets teary eyed, she says she too could be a star like Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Trending Now

Now, they are reuniting on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after a long time. Tanishaa is a participant while Gauahar is the host. Speaking to India Forums, Gauahar opened up about her equation with Tanishaa now.

She said that they were in a competition back then. The format of Bigg Boss is different from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She added that Bigg Boss is about your personalities and Jhalak is about dancing.

She also said that it’s been a decade since Bigg Boss 7 ended and the person who still keeps that baggage will be an idiot according to her.

Gauahar and Tanishaa have spoken on social media after Bigg Boss 7

“I think bohot saal ho chuke hai, amine aur Tanishaa ne bohot baar interact kiya hai show ke baad, naa ki sirf Jhalak pe. Toh hamara equation kaafi acha hai, “she added.

She also said that Tanishaa is a great girl and in Bigg Boss they had clashes during tasks due to difference of opinion but she never had any issue with her. Gauahar also mentioned that so many years have passed and they have spoken after that on social media.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Gauahar shared that she loves Tanishaa’s mother Tanuja and has huge respect and love for her.