Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan won many hearts with her recent stint as a host on the celebrity dance-based reality show. Her cool demeanor and perfect sense of styling earned her many accolades. Gauahar has always been one woman who has followed her own path. Be it marrying at an age which is not appropriate for society or embracing motherhood when society thinks you are too late, the actress/host has always lived life on her own terms. Talking about her personal life, the actress also enjoys a great rapport with her loved ones and recently shared via an adorable post that her son Zehaan also has an additional father figure apart from husband Zaid. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up about his incredible journey from the Rajan Shahi show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Gauhar Khan reveals apart from husband Zaid THIS person is a father figure to son Zeehan

Gauahar Khan knows very well how to balance both personal and professional lives. Even while hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she often used to bring her son to the set and would rush to do her mommy duties in between breaks. Gauahar, as of now, hasn't revealed her son's face but certainly shares all big and small details about her new toddler. In a recent heartwarming post, Gauahar revealed that her son Zehaan is lucky as apart from husband Zaid, he also has an additional father figure. Well, the person in question is none other than Gauahar's brother-in-law and celebrated dancer Awez Darbar. Gauahar took to her social media to wish Awez on his birthday and captioned the picture as how Awez is a big 'POPS' to son Zehaan. Check out the adorable post below. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sreeram Chandra headed for the show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Singer might be joined by THESE YouTubers

Gauahar Khan was recently also in the news for her amazing physical transformation. The actress, who delivered her first child last year, shed all her post-pregnancy weight within a few months and was back on sets working like a dedicated artist.