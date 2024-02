Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is headed towards its Grand Finale. The top five of the show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma. Popular contestant Shiv Thakare is out of the race. On the show, Manisha Rani has impressed people with her moves, charisma and entertainment quotient. She is touted to win the show. But it is rare for a wildcard to win a reality show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. On the show, she spoke about how her father single-handedly raised her sister and her after their mother decided to walk out of the relationship. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar describes Shoaib Ibrahim's journey in a beautiful way; latter says 'Hope main apka sapna pura kar paun'

Vivek Agnihotri writes beautiful words for Manisha Rani

He wrote that the success of Indians coming from India's small-towns is indeed very heartening. Vivek Agnihotri said, "Today, this talented Indian, Manisha Rani, who once had no resources and no hope, is a social media sensation and one of the youngest celebrities. What gives me hope about Indian youth is that she has also sponsored 11 orphan but talented girls from small-town India for 11 years."

I am extremely delighted with the outstanding success of young Indians. Look at this young middle-class girl from a small kasbah, Munger in Bihar. At 8, her parents separated. After doing odd jobs to survive, in 2015 destiny brought her to Mumbai, and she got selected for Dance… pic.twitter.com/4JacWyEDI9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 25, 2024

Manisha Rani fans hail the filmmaker

Fans of the social media creator thanked the filmmaker for understanding the struggle of a self-grown artiste like Manisha Rani. In latest episode, she spoke about how her father always encouraged her. She said she has maintained good relations with her mother despite everything.

People who closely see the struggle, always give back to the society. Thank you for your kind words.#ManishaRani — A Singh (@irrationalkiddd) February 25, 2024

Thank You So Much Vivek Sir, You Support & Appreciation Means a Lot of Us !!#ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/h5Gzl6Ky1o — PRIYA (@hellofrompriya) February 25, 2024

Great to know that she is from my neighbour district “Munger”. Munger is famous for Patanjali Yoga, now for Manisha Rani. More power and success to you Manisha ?? — Ramnivas Kumar (@ramnivaskumar) February 25, 2024

We have to see if she picks up the trophy. If one goes by votes, then Manisha Rani should win the show. These words will surely encourage her a lot.