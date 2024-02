Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has made a lot of noise on social media. The dance reality show might be scrapped for upcoming season due to shocking low TRPs but fans of popular contestants did watch it online. The biggest t was the elimination of Shiv Thakare from the top five. The runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most popular contestants. People felt he was a better dancer than some others on the show. Now, the top five are Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma and Shoaib Ibrahim. It is highly likely that either Manisha Rani or Shoaib Ibrahim will bring home the trophy.

Shiv Thakare to skip the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

It seems Shiv Thakare is not going to be there for the grand finale of the show. We wonder if he is disappointed with his elimination from the top five. As of now, he is at home in Amravati. The dancer, actor and reality show contestant is celebrating the birthday of his father. He has shared some visuals on social media. It seems he was shocked when he got out of the show due to audience and judges' votes. Sources close to him said that he was very disappointed but did enjoy being on the show.

View this post on Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fans even posted that Shiv Thakare could not go further because of his choreographer Romsha. They said she did not push him in the manner others did to their contestants. Take a look at these comments on X...

I strongly feel that #ShivThakareInJDJ11 needs a different choreographer..#Romsha is good but she is not giving her best yet...#ShivThakare can do much much better than this.. — Simple Insaan? (@Moviefa18572242) January 14, 2024

to yehi baat jab JDJ k pahele bolatha to logo ne mujhe gali diyatha.. Romsha achi dancer hai, nora k sath dance ki hai, mai toxic hu bla bla.. Dukh hota hai jab jante hue bhi kuch nhi kar sakte.#ShivThakare — Akash (@GYANSAG32486683) February 29, 2024

Kuch bhi bolo jdj had negative impact on shiv, mujhe romsha pehle se bhi achha nahi laga. Vaishnavi ho to atleast negative impact nahi hota tha? bb and KKK ka hard work ? it's ok every thing is experience — Harshith K (@HarshithK12345) February 29, 2024

We can see that people are still very upset about the same. Shiv Thakare has his eyes on the film industry next. We hope he takes a break from non-stop reality shows for a movie now.