Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have its grand finale on March 2. The show has been loved by all and is getting good TRPs as well. The show is one of the most watched and people are eagerly waiting to know who will win the show. Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. Shiv Thakare got eliminated just before the finale of the show. This season, we have Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi as the judges. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts of the show. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the strongest contenders. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Grand Finale: Shiv Thakare decides to give it a skip; is it because of his 'unfair elimination'?

He has a huge fan following on social media. His vlogs have been quite famous and people love him for his TV shows as well. Shoaib is known for the was he has been supporting his family and how he always respects his parents. He is very close to his mother and father. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan gets emotional as she recalls her journey of being a contestant on the dance reality show

Shoaib's bond with his father

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is being shot today and Shoaib's parents are on the set to support him for the grand finale. Despite being busy with the finale, Shoaib was seen holding his father's hand and dropping him till his vanity van safely.

Shoaib's mother was also there and the way he careful took his father shows how good he is as a son. Fans are impressed with the way Shoaib took care of his father on the sets.

The video has gone viral and one of the users wrote, "Father apne beta ko support krne aaye hai...pure bond." Another user wrote, "He Is Such A Sweetheart."

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about the grand finale, the makers have planned some never-seen-before acts. The grand finale will also have many big stars coming. The winner of the show will get a free trip of Yas Island, Abu Dabi.