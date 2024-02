Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is inching towards the grand finale. The show will soon get its winner. Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Anjali Anand, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur were the contestants of the show. Later, the wild card contestants entered the show. Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh and Nikhita Gandhi entered as the wild cards. Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show while Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan are the hosts. Currently, we have the top six contestants, Shiv, Shoaib, Adrija, Sreerama, Manisha and Dhanashree. The semi-final will happen soon and we will get the top five finalists of the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani opens up on the struggles her sister went through; talks about judges Malaika Aora, Farah Khan

Shiv Thakare to lose the chance to reach the top five in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Yes, the grand finale will then take place next week. However, one of the top six contestants will have to leave the show this week after coming so close to the trophy. And as per reports on social media, Shiv Thakare might get evicted this week and will lose a chance to be in the finale and win the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim or Shiv Thakare? Manisha Rani reveals her biggest competitors from the show

As per Bigg Boss Tak page on X, Shiv who was safe throughout the season might be in the bottom two this week and will get evicted. However, it was earlier reported that Dhanashree Verma might get evicted. The note read, "Shiv Thakare who was safe in the entire season till now, was declared as UNSAFE and in Bottom-2 for this week. Definitely, he won the final battle and entered the show's finale. But the narrative is set just before the FINALE, he gets fewer votes than others. Sadly, he will end up losing one more reality show. #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11"

Shiv has been a part of many reality shows. He won Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and later did Bigg Boss 16. He emerged as the first runner-up on the show. Recently, he did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and reached the finale but could not win the trophy.