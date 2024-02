Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is all set to have a grand finale episode. The show is getting all the love from the audience and we will soon get the winner. Currently, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Shiv Thakare are in the top six. The semi-finale of the show was shot recently and Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim confirmed being the finalists. It was being reported that Shiv Thakare has been eliminated just before the grand finale. The promos of the semi-finale episode are out and people are showering love. Everyone has been waiting to see the grand trophy of the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare shares a cryptic post about letting other people win amidst speculations of his elimination

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak after entering the finale; fans are sure she will beat Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare

Take a look at the grand trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In the promo, the trophy of the show is revealed. The trophy is quite similar to that of the previous seasons. It is a big golden trophy with the golden ball. The winner will get this beautiful trophy and the grand trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani beats Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare; becomes the first finalist of the dance reality show

Trending Now

In the promo, we also see the semi finalists performing. Adrija, Manisha, Shiv, Shoaib, Dhanashree and Sreerama will be giving powerpact performances in the semi-finale.

We see the contestants giving some top class performances and the judges looked impressed with the performances.

Take a look at the promos of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about the grand finale, the makers have big things planned for the show. The show will have many big personalities and there will be never-seen-before acts on the show. The makers have also planned a big twist just before the finale of the show.

As per reports, the finale will happen on March 2 but it is not confirmed yet. It will be interesting to see who will win the show.

Watch the video of Manisha Rani from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges and Rithvik Dhanjani, Gauahar Khan are the hosts of the show.