Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be starting soon. The teaser of the show released recently and it has raised the excitement level amongst fans. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 had returned after a gap of five years. The show got immense love even though it returned after so long. Gunjan Sinha won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the first runner up of the show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is now the talk of the town.

A lot is being said about the participants of the show. As per reports, Shivangi Joshi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Karuna Pandey and others have been approached for the show.

Hina Khan to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Now, a new name has come of a popular TV star who will be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Hina Khan is reportedly participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She has been away from TV for a long time now. She was busy with films and OTT. Now, the diva is reportedly coming back to TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

While Hina has been offered Jhalak and Nach Baliye in the past, the actress preferred staying away from reality TV. From being one of the most popular and loved bahus on screen, to being one of the most influential reality shows stars on TV, Hina has always been the Queen of Indian television.

Be it Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss, Hina has always been the best with reality shows. Talking about the judges of the show, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have always been a part of the show as judges but this year they both have opted out.

Judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

As per reports, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan will be judging the dance reality show. Arshad Warsi is also returning to television after six years as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will reportedly begin in November and might end by February 2024.