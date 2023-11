Tanishaa Mukerji is one of the star kids who tried their hand at acting but couldn't get too far. Tanishaa is now rebuilding her career by participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress recently grabbed headlines for saying that she is not as successful as her family members, Kajol and Ajay Devgn. And now, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant has elaborated on why she made the comment. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji to Shamita Shetty: Star kids who didn't find stardom despite all the privileges and 'nepotism'

Tanishaa Mukerji gets candid about her viral comment of not being a star like Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Tanishaa Mukerji turned emotional and confessed about not being a star like Kajol or Ajay Devgn when the judges - Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi - praised her for her performance on stage. Her comments quickly made headlines and grabbed attention. She was recently asked about the same in an interview. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji gets teary eyed, she says she too could be a star like Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Tanishaa asks to put it into perspective and confesses she is being very honest about her reality. For Tanishaa, a star is someone very important. Elaborating on the qualities and traits, she talks about people working hard and making a name for themselves, earning fans' love and support. It's the body of work and the heights they have scaled that make someone a star, Tanishaa shares. "And when you see people work that hard, you have that reality that you know what, 'Ya, I'm not a star. I have not reached those heights yet.'," Tanishaa tells Pinkvilla. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 FIRST PROMO: Shoaib Ibrahim turns contestant; Arshad Warsi joins Malaika Arora, Farah Khan as judge [Watch]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Tanishaa says she is making her way up

However, Tanisha does not feel bogged down about the heights that others have climbed and does not for a moment think she cannot do it, but admits to taking steps to scale the mountain. The actress says that she is very real and credits it to her mom's upbringing. Tanishaa says that it won't be the family members who would make you notice the difference but others around. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant also gushed about Kajol and Ajay being her landmarks and that she looks up to them. Tanishaa adds that the love, respect, body of work and goodwill Kajol and Ajay have earned make them stars.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is premiering on 11th November and will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.