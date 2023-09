Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 teaser released recently. The dance reality show has a huge fan following. The first season of the show aired in 2006 and it has been winning hearts. Post season 9, there was a gap of five years and the show returned last year. However, now we are all waiting for season 11 of the show. The show earlier used to air of Sony TV and later it did many seasons on Colors. Now, the show is moving back to its original channel. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia to join Ayesha Singh, Abhishek Malhan in the dance reality show?

As per reports, the show will begin from November 1. Many celebrities have been approached to be a part of the show. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Ayesha Singh, Karishma Kotak, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Urvashi Dholakia, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah and others have been approached for the show already. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ayesha Singh, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan approached for the show?

It was also reported that Neil Bhatt who was offered Bigg Boss 17 is also offered the show and he is planning to reject Bigg Boss for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, the question of the judges was coming up. For so many years, we have seen Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar judging the show.

Who will judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

However, this year Madhuri Dixit has reportedly opted out of the show. As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Madhuri Dixit has backed off and in place of her Farah Khan, Malaika Arora will judge the show along with Karan Johar.

For the unversed, Farah Khan has judged the first season of the show as well. There are no details about the host of the show but many are hoping that Maniesh Paul will return to hosting with this new season.

Watch Amruta Khanvilkar's interview for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Last year, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi were the judges and Maniesh Paul hosted the show.

More details about the show are not revealed yet but fans are already excited to know who the participants would be, judges and the host. Last season, Gunjan Sinha won the show while Rubina Dilaik emerged as the runner-up.