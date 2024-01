Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is a celebrity-based dance reality show judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. The show features contestants such as Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakre, and others. In a recent dance performance, wrestler Sangeet Phogat won everyone's heart. Sangeet performed on the 2012 song Jo Bheji Thi Dua, which made everyone present at the shoot emotional. However, it was Malaika Arora's breakdown that caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding: Newly weds look truly, madly, deeply in love [Watch Video]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora breaks into tears

Sangeet Phogat's performance with choreographer Bharat Ghare highlighted the hardships of construction workers. The workers play the most important role when it comes to building houses, unfortunately, they never have a place of their own which they can call home. The performance was visually rich and also perfectly described the dream of workers to have a house of their own.

Once the performance was over, be it contestants, judges, or the hosts, everyone got emotional and later cheered for Sangeeta and Bharat. Malaika Arora praised Sangeeta and said she is a natural actress. Malaika said, "Sangeeta, the way you uttered the dialogue, rubbed your hands on the dress, your dance moves, you don't realize but you are a very good actress. The Jhalak journey is also your journey to discover the acting potential in you."

Malaika then recalled how she herself struggled a lot to have her own house for a long time. Malaika stated that as far as she can remember, during her childhood, she stayed in a rented apartment. The house was so small that Malaika recalled family members often used to call the house a matchbox. The actress shared that she used to live in a tiny house where there was not enough space to even move freely. She mentioned how she promised her mother that once she saves enough, she will first buy a house.

Malaika, while reminiscing about the old days, broke down, after which fellow judge Farah Khan consoled her. The episode was definitely an emotional one, as it gave us a sneak peek into how today's famous celebrities have struggled for years to attain success.