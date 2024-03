Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The celebrity-based dance reality show has been in the news for many reasons. While mostly it was due to contestants' dance performances, it also became the talk of the town due to judge Malaika Arora. For those unaware, Farah Khan once posted a video showing what the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants and judges are having for their lunch. In the same video, Malaika was seen enjoying some lip-smacking non-vegetarian food. Social media immediately pointed out that Malaika has claimed in the past that she is a vegetarian and she has also modeled for PETA campaigns which are known for voicing their opinion against cruelty to animals. After receiving severe backlash, Malaika has finally given a befitting reply to all the trolls in a hilarious way. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Sreerama Chandra reacts to being compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan; says 'I am on cloud nine'

Malaika Arora humorously tackles criticism over her vegetarianism

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 aired on 2nd March 2024. However, just a few minutes ago, Farah Khan posted the video of their grand finale lunch. Farah is known to post frequent videos about the lunch and dinner get-togethers on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In the recent video, Farah mentioned that everyone has brought a specific food dish from their house. While Gauhar Khan stated she brought Kichda, Farah and Arshad brought Biryani and Keema respectively. However, it was Malaika Arora who stole the show. Malaika stated that today she brought all vegetarian delicacies from her home. She exclaimed, "All veg food, Farah, all veg." Arshad Warsi then asked her if she was vegetarian five years ago, to which Malaika replied that she was also 18 years old a few years ago. These hilarious statements made by Malaika were indeed a fun way to give back to the trolls who heavily criticized her over her vegetarianism. Check out the video below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra and other finalist speak about their journeys before the finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Here's a video of Malaika Arora below:

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani emerged as the winner. Speculations are also rife that Sony may scrap the upcoming seasons of the celebrity dance reality show on their channel as the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, although performed great on social media, was unable to fetch good TRPs.