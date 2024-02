Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, and Shiv Thakare are certainly the leading contenders to win the trophy of the celebrity dance reality show. Apart from the trio, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are also in the race to win the show. Very soon, the grand finale will take place, and we will have the top 5 finalists of the show. However, even before the makers of the show announce, we have learned who is the first confirmed contestant who will certainly be a part of the grand finale. Well, it's neither Shoaib Ibrahim nor Shiv Thakare, but it's Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani who has reached the grand finale. Also Read - Dipika Kakar talks about Shoaib Ibrahim being her strength when Ruhaan was in NICU; says 'It was heartbreaking'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani becomes the first finalist

According to a report in Filmibeat, Manisha Rani herself confirmed her participation in the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Recently, Manisha visited Siddhivinayak Temple after the shoot of the semi-finale. Over there, she offered prayers and thanked God. Manisha also spilled the beans about how it's all because of her fans that she has successfully managed to reach the grand finale. Well, now that Manisha Rani is the first finalist of the show, it will be interesting to see who from Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha will be eliminated a week before the grand finale. Also Read - Before Shoaib Ibrahim for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, THESE contestants were called fixed winners

As per the recent buzz, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare has been eliminated from the show. It is stated that due to fewer marks from judges and low votes, he was out from the show. However, it's unbelievable to accept that Shiv can have fewer votes owing to the great amount of popularity he enjoys.

There are also strong speculations that makers have already decided the winner. It will be either Manisha Rani or Shoaib Ibrahim who will be lifting the trophy. Fans of Shiv Thakare have constantly bashed the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for being biased towards Shoaib Ibrahim. According to the viewers, Shiv is a way better dancer than Shoaib, but still, it's the TV actor who is always more favoured and appreciated, which he certainly doesn't deserve.