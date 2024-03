Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Manisha, Shoaib, and Adrija successfully grabbed the top 3 spots. However, it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani who emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The grand finale episode aired yesterday, confirming that Manisha Rani is indeed the winner. While some fans argue that Manisha Rani is an unfair winner, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame contestant has once again won hearts with her kind gesture. She recently took to her social media and posted an image where she stated how all the five finalists were the winners and even wrote a special message for each one of them. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim jets off to Dubai with wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan for a much-needed break [View Pics]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to all finalists

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to all finalists

Manisha Rani posted the image below where Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma are seen holding the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy along with her. Manisha captioned the picture, mentioning that although she has been declared as the winner, the trophy belongs to each and every finalist, as reaching the top 5 required hard work from everyone. Manisha further stated that it was just a matter of a few votes because every finalist scored more or less good numbers from the judges. She further mentioned a sweet message for each and every contestant.

For Adrija Sinha, Manisha Rani mentioned that Adrija is such a great performer that she could judge a reality show next time. For Shoaib, Manisha said how he is a true hero who has conquered everyone's heart through his dance. For Sreerama Chandra, Manisha accepted that he was her favorite dancer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and praised how multitalented Sreerama is. For Dhanashree, she said that she is such an amazing dancer that every time she sees her dancing, her heart fills with happiness. Check out the image below.

Manisha Rani has been gifted a trophy, cash prize of 30 lakhs, and a trip to Yas Island.