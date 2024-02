Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani is right now the most popular contestant on the show who has made it to the finale beating Shiv Thakare and others. Manisha Rani is extremely confident about her win and after the eviction of Shiv Thakare, fans are rooting for her win. Manisha Rani gets the biggest support from Bollywood actor along with fans and the actress is celebrating it and how. Bigg Boss OTT fame Manisha Rani shared the special message that she received from pandemic star Sonu Sood who roots for her big win. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra and other finalist speak about their journeys before the finale

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Grand Finale: Manisha Rani gets a note of appreciation from The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri; fans react

Watch the video message of Sonu Sood for Manisha Rani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

Sharing the video of Bollywood star appreciating her, she wrote," You are my inspiration, aapne mere lie itna kaha ye mere lie bahut Badi baat hai ..Thank you so much @sonu_sood sir, Ab apka aashirwaad bhi mil gaya, or ham chahenge ki Apke sath mil kar aur bhi logo ke chehre pe muskan laae, Aur App jo karte hai ,Uska 10 % v agar hum kar liye toh mujhe laga ki Meri life Safal ho gayi !". Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim impresses Farah Khan with his semi-finale act; will he be the winner?

Trending Now

Manisha Rani became an internet sensation with her flamboyant attitude and today she is the diva. Manisha Rani's journey so far is inspiring and she aims to achieve most milestones. And winning the title of Jhalak this year will be one more step closer to my dreams.

Watch the video of Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani's biggest competitor after Shiv Thakare is Shoaib Ibrahim

These two stars are leaving no stone unturned to make it to the finale and win the trophy. And the only person that is a threat to Manisha is Shoaib. He is a popular actor and his wife Dipika Kakkar too has come out strongly and rooting for his win by asking even her fans to vote for him. How it will be interesting who will win? All we can see is may the best person wins.