Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani is winning hearts and how. The fans are definite the girl to win the show. After entering the grand finale her first performance left the judges and audience in awe of her. Manisha Rani has been proving herself each day to be the deserving winner. Manisha Rani's latest romantic dance number has been going viral on the internet. The girl is trending too X account and the fans are leaving no stone unturned to make her the winner of the show as they have been voting for her in large numbers. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani gets biggest support from THIS Bollywood star for the win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

532 logo se vote karwaya ab tak. I am literally crying. Kitne pyaare h mere Batchmates and Juniors.. mere ek text pe vote karke SS bhi bhej diye. ?? Manisha Rani is the 1st celebrity jiske liye friends se request kiya. Now waiting for the ?#ManishaRanilnJDJ11 #ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/jDIIlGrWtm — Sandali ? (@sandali_here) February 26, 2024

#ManishaRani: Hands down the best performance of jhalak..?✨️

She was so graceful>> pic.twitter.com/gRbICoXqRj — ?.Anu (@Rra_Anushka) February 26, 2024

Manisha Rani who has been thankful to her fans for all the votes and love even insisted them to continue giving her all the love and make her win the show. Right from Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora were in awe of her performance and grace. Malaika called her a doll and even said this the top 3 performance for her. The gave the standing ovation to the girl and hailed her as one of the best performer. Manisha Rani was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and her friendship with Abhishek Mahan and Elvish Yadav made headlines.