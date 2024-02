Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner soon. The semi-finale of the show will happen this week. This season we saw Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Post that Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh entered as the wild card contestants. Currently, Manisha, Shiv, Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree and Sreerama are the top six contestants. Recently, the family week left everyone emotional. Also Read - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 Top 6: Here's the grand prize the winner will take home this season

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim or Shiv Thakare? Manisha Rani reveals her biggest competitors from the show

The contestants' family members came to support them and performed with them. Manisha Rani's brother performed with her. Her father and her sister also came to motivate her. Her elder sister came on the show for the first time. This was her first time on national television. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Post elimination Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh pens down a note; talks about the 'ultimate reward'

Trending Now

Manisha on how her sister struggled for her

Speaking to Etimes, Manisha spoke about how her sister has struggled for her. She revealed that her sister has done everything for her. She added, "There was a time when we had to move out of our homes to make our career, my sister also wanted to do it. But she sacrificed her dreams and aspirations for me and stayed back and allowed me to grow in life."

She also said that her sister is like her mother and she has given a lot of love. Manisha also shared that whatever she is today is because of her sister. She has moved ahead in life only because her sister was there to support her.

Manisha on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges

Manisha further spoke about judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. She said that when she saw Malaika Arora on television, she felt the actress would have attitude problem but she is down to earth. She also said that Malaika Arora appreciates her and loves and is an amazing human. She then spoke about Arshad and said that he is so kind hearted that he cannot be rude or strict.

Watch the video of Manisha Rani from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

She also shared that Farah Khan also motivates her a lot and is amazing.