In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show for their film promotion. The contestants will try their level best to impress the judges and the special guests with their dancing skills. Recently, a promo video of Manisha Rani dancing with Shahid has gone viral on social media. Get all the latest entertainment news updates now on WhatsApp, follow our channel Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra reveals he wants a life partner like Malaika Arora; admires THIS contestant from the show

In the video, Manisha is seen leaving everyone stunned with her humour and witty one-liners. Well, her bindass attitude left Shahid in awe of her. He was seen smiling continuously and blushing. In the video, Manisha asks the Jhalak team to play music as she wants to dance with Shahid. She says, 'Gaana Bajao yaar Shahid Kapoor roz roz nahi milta hai'. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and more; fees of cast and crew revealed

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo video

Netizens went gaga seeing Manisha dancing with Shahid. One user wrote, 'Manisha ne Shahid Kapoor ko tak apna dewaana bana diya!', while another wrote, 'bhai, yha pe shaktiyon ka galat istemaal ho rha h..'. Third user wrote, 'Mujhe bhi aaj tak aisi ladki nhi milli #ShahidKapoor bhai ye bas one piece hi hai'. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim spills the beans on the prep of his latest act that earned him the 'performer of the week' tag

Trending Now

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has contestants Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Singh, Sagar Parekh, Sreerama Chandra, Karuna Pandey and Dhanashree Verma.