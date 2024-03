Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Along with Manisha, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha were also in the top positions. However, it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame contestant who finally lifted the trophy. While many pictures and videos have emerged from the grand finale till now, Manisha Rani recently gave a detailed insight into the night when she was announced as the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner. Apart from all the adorable moments, it was certainly BFF Abhishek Malhan's presence in her celebration which is truly heartwarming. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare's heartwarming gesture for underprivileged kids proves he is a true winner in real life

Manisha Rani shares memories from her winning moment; Abhishek Malhan joins in the celebration

Manisha Rani, apart from having massive popularity on Instagram, also runs a vlog channel on YouTube. Manisha uploaded the vlog a few hours ago and in no time, the video went viral. In the video, you can see how Manisha Rani decided to visit a temple when her name was confirmed for the top 5 finalists. She also showed the amount of hard work that went into preparing the final acts. Her banter with Rithvik Dhanjani and contestant Sreerama Chandra was the most hilarious part of the video. However, the most heartwarming part was when BFF Abhishek Malhan video called Manisha Rani post her win. Even today, Manisha and Abhishek's bond looks so pure and fun. Check out some snippets from the video below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Winner Manisha Rani's dance with Sreerama Chandra at the wrap-up party is here to leave many jaws dropped

Before Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani was a social media influencer where she used to upload her dance real and comedy videos. Her favorite genre of content has always been where she is playfully flirting or talking about boys. She grabbed the limelight in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where she managed to reach the top 3 finalists. Her bond with contestant Abhishek Malhan was the most talked-about thing of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. Apart from her dance, she impressed judges and celebrity guests with her impeccable sense of humour.