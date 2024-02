Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani has made it to the finale and the fans are excited to see her as a winner. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has managed to gain all the love and popularity once again with her talent on the show. Manish's Rabi is extremely confident about her win, the girl took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her visits to Siddhivinayak temple seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings and captioned that she would want to come again and visit him only after the win and asked for the aashirwad. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani beats Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare; becomes the first finalist of the dance reality show

Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare and others battle it out; who will fail to reach the top 5?

Manisha Rani has come out as the strongest contestant among the others, and there are high chance that the girl will defeat her biggest competitors Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Manisha Rani posts special thanks to fans as she enters Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale.

Manisha Rani who reached the finale of the show couldn't thank her fans enough for making her lead and wants them to make her the ultimate winner.

Manisha Rani who visited Siddhivinayak temple ahead of the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was mobbed by fans as they wanted to have a glimpse of her. One of the elderly female fans went to Manisha to take a selfie along with her, but she was unable to take the picture. Very sweetly and humbly Manisha took the mobile phone of the female fan and clicked the pictures for her. Manisha Rani is winning hearts and how. Indeed she has all the qualities to take the trophy.

